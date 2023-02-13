Vin Diesel says a self-driving car company boss is the bad guy in 'Fast X' sequel

Dom Toretto likes to keep it old school.

At the premier for the "Fast X" trailer last week, Vin Diesel revealed part of the sequel's plot that will follow it and, allegedly, mark the end of the Fast and Furious franchise.

During an interview with Variety, Diesel was asked who he would like to see star in the next film, and he took the opportunity to make a pitch for Robert Downey Jr. to join the crew.

"Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom," Diesel said.

"There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality."

Downey's turn as tech titan Tony Stark, aka: Iron Man, in the Marvel cinematic universe, certainly gives him the gravitas for such a character.

Coincidentally, fans of Elon Musk, who had a cameo in Iron Man 2, often compare him to Stark due to his involvement with SpaceX and Tesla, the latter heavily invested in AI and self-driving car technology.

Meanwhile, Downey is an investor in Kindred Motorworks, a company that converts vintage cars to run on electricity.

Toretto famously prefers Dodge muscle cars, while other members of the "family" drive a range of vehicles from 1990s Japanese sports cars to exotic European supercars, and the upcoming installment will not be the first time he is fighting against the future. Toretto and his crew had to go low-tech for a mission in "Fast & Furious 6" to avoid having their cars remotely disabled by their nemesis.

"We're going to need cars without computer chips that can be overridden," Toretto requested from his own tech guru, Tej, who goes on to procure a 1970 Dodge Charger Daytona, a rally-style 1972 Ford Escort RS1600 and other classics.

One thing Toretto has not chimed in about yet is Dodge's plan to discontinue it's V8-powered muscle cars at the end of 2023 and replace them with the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT.