The Dodge Swinger returns for one last dance

The Swinger is back for one last spin around the dance floor.

Dodge is resurrecting a classic trim for the final year of the current Challenger and Charger, before they are replaced by the electric Charger Daytona SRT in 2024.

The Swinger was originally offered as a budget performance version of the Dodge Dart from 1969 to 1976, and it returns exclusively on the Challenger and Charger Scat Pack models.

Just 1,000 of each will be built, both in the widebody configuration and equipped with a 485 hp V8 engine.

It’s entirely an appearance package this time and will only be available with three retro paint colors: F8 Green, Sublime Green and White Knuckle.

Included are "Gold School" badges and 20x11-inch wheels, plus green interior stitching that tips its hat to the original’s green vinyl upholstery. There’s also a Swinger dash plaque and retro woodgrain-style aluminum trim.

The Challenger adds a Gold School Shaker engine intake scoop sticking out of the hood.

Pricing will be announced later this fall, but similarly equipped cars without the Shaker package start around $60,000.

The Swingers are the third and fourth of seven limited-edition "Last Call" models that will be released, following the Challenger Shakedown and Charger Super Bee, with the next scheduled to bow Sept. 14.