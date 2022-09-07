Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dodge
Published

The Dodge Swinger returns for one last dance

Classic trim resurrected on Challenger and Charger

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Dodge reveals first electric muscle car Video

Dodge reveals first electric muscle car

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT coming in 2024

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Swinger is back for one last spin around the dance floor.

Dodge is resurrecting a classic trim for the final year of the current Challenger and Charger, before they are replaced by the electric Charger Daytona SRT in 2024.

The Swinger was originally offered as a budget performance version of the Dodge Dart from 1969 to 1976, and it returns exclusively on the Challenger and Charger Scat Pack models.

Just 1,000 of each will be built, both in the widebody configuration and equipped with a 485 hp V8 engine.

DODGE IS FINALLY SELLING A CHALLENGER CONVERTIBLE

Dodge will build 1,000 examples each of the Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger.

Dodge will build 1,000 examples each of the Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger. (Dodge)

It’s entirely an appearance package this time and will only be available with three retro paint colors: F8 Green, Sublime Green and White Knuckle.

The Swinger trim was originally offered in 1969.

The Swinger trim was originally offered in 1969. (Dodge)

Included are "Gold School" badges and 20x11-inch wheels, plus green interior stitching that tips its hat to the original’s green vinyl upholstery. There’s also a Swinger dash plaque and retro woodgrain-style aluminum trim.

Green accents are a throwback touch to the original Swingers.

Green accents are a throwback touch to the original Swingers. (Dodge)

The Challenger adds a Gold School Shaker engine intake scoop sticking out of the hood.

DIY DODGE CHALLENGER MUSCLE CAR REVEALED FOR $7,995

The Dodge Dart Swinger was offered across several versions from 1969 to 1976.

The Dodge Dart Swinger was offered across several versions from 1969 to 1976. (iStock/Ken R Morris Jr )

Pricing will be announced later this fall, but similarly equipped cars without the Shaker package start around $60,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Swingers are the third and fourth of seven limited-edition "Last Call" models that will be released, following the Challenger Shakedown and Charger Super Bee, with the next scheduled to bow Sept. 14.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.