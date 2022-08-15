Expand / Collapse search
DIY Dodge Challenger muscle car revealed for $7,995

Dodge Challenger body kit intended for race car builders

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge is shutting down the assembly line that produces its Challenger muscle in December 2023, but its building as many as it can before then and a few will be sold with … some assembly required.

The automaker is looking to get the most out of the factory while it still has it, so it's decided to sell Challenger bodies al-la-carte for drag racing car builders.

The body-in-whites will be literally that. Complete shells finished in a white e-coat of paint, although other colors are optional.

They're priced at $7,995 and will be available for order through one of Dodge's certified Direct Connection dealers, which have been certified to sell its top performance and racing parts.

DODGE ANNOUNCES ‘LAST CALL’ FOR ITS V8-POWERED CHALLENGER AND CHARGER MUSCLE CARS

The Challenger body-in-white is priced at $7,995.

The Challenger body-in-white is priced at $7,995. (Dodge)

The bodies are aimed at grassroots racers looking to create an affordable drag car, but Dodge has something for those who are willing to pay more to get more.

The Challenger rolling chassis is $89,999 without engine or transmission.

The Challenger rolling chassis is $89,999 without engine or transmission. (Dodge)

It will be offering full rolling chassis complete with a suspension, roll cage, Strange Engineering 9-inch rear axle and drag wheels with Mickey Thompson tires for $89,999.

The DC 170 drag car showcases Direct Connection parts.

The DC 170 drag car showcases Direct Connection parts. (Dodge)

Buyers will have to add their own powertrain, driveline and engine management system to finish it off, but there is a wide selection of all of them available from the Direct Connection catalog, depending on the level of performance being looked for.

MASSIVE MUSCLE: A 909 HORSEPOWER DODGE CHALLENGER IS REPORTEDLY IN THE WORKS

Dodge is also teaming up with Finale Speed to sell full carbon fiber recreations of the 1970 Dodge Charger for street customs, with the Plymouth Barracuda and Plymouth Road Runner to follow.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but completed carbon fiber-bodied custom cars often sell for well into the six-figure range.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos