Dodge is finally selling a Challenger Convertible

Better late than never.

For the first time since it went on sale in 2008, you'll be able to buy the Dodge Challenger as a convertible from a dealer in 2023.

And not a moment later.

Dodge is discontinuing the current Challenger at the end of next year, so the drop-top will be a very limited edition model.

It also technically won't be built by Dodge.

The automaker has teamed up with Florida-based Drop Top Customs, which has been offering conversions of the coupe for several years.

Customers will be able to place their order at a participating Dodge dealer that will expedite the process by having the car sent directly from the factory to Drop Top Customs to have the work done, then retrieve it for delivery.

It will be available across the V8-powered Challenger lineup on R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and Challenger SRT models for $25,999 above the cost of the donor car.

The car will be considered modified upon delivery and the conversion work won't be covered by Dodge's original warranty, but by one from Drop Top Customs that hasn't yet been detailed.