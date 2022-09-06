The Dodge Super Bee muscle car returns for one last time with a V8

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is a limited edition model that is set to be one of the last V8-powered muscle cars the brand ever builds.

The high-performance sedan resurrects a historic trim name that was first used on the 1968-1970 Dodge Coronet and 1971 Charger, later returning on the 2009-2011 and 2014 Charger four-door.

Dodge will build just 1,000 examples of the new Charger Super Bee, which is one of seven "Last Call" special edition cars it will launch before replacing the V8-powered Charger and Challenger next year with the electric Charger Daytona SRT.

The new Super Bee is based on the Charger Scat Pack and production will be split evenly between standard and widebody cars painted the classic B5 Blue and Plum Crazy, respectively.

All come powered by a 485 hp 6.4-liter V8 and are covered in Super Bee graphics and badges inside and out.

Functional upgrades include a pin-secured hood with an air intake scoop and heat extractors, four-piston Brembo brakes, and a computer-controlled suspension system with a Drag Mode programmed to optimize weight distribution under acceleration.

It also comes from the factory equipped with NItto drag radial tires, which are as slick as possible while still being street legal.

Zero to 60 mph and quarter-mile acceleration times have not been announced, but the widebody will likely be the quicker model since its 11-inch-wide tires will be able to provide more traction than the 9.5-inch-wide tires on the standard car.

Pricing will be announced closer to when the order books open this fall, but the standard Charger Scat Pack starts at just over $50,000.