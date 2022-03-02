You 'can not imagine' what Dodge's electric muscle car sounds like

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dodge’s performance cars will not go quietly into the electric age.

Cars powered by electric motors, even the powerful ones, tend to be very quiet. So much so, that the government has started mandating that they broadcast an artificial sound at low speeds, so pedestrians can hear them coming.

Dodge will be introducing what it’s billing as the first electric "muscle car" in 2024, however, and it knows there’s never been a quiet one of them.

"We are creating a sound that you can not imagine," Carlos Tavares, CEO of Dodge parent Stellantis, said on Tuesday during a presentation on automaker’s long term strategic outlook.

"It's something that is shocking. After they create the sound, they are thinking about how they make the sound louder and more powerful in function of the way you are using the car.

Last year, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told Fox News Autos that "when we do EV vehicles, we will do Dodge first and then electrification," and pointed out how it enhances the sound of the superchargers used on its Hellcat V8s while some other brands make theirs silent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A teaser video of the car, which was depicted doing a four-wheel burnout, had some sound, but likely not anything near what the final product will be.

Tavares also confirmed that a concept version of the car will be revealed in full later this year.