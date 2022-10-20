Rainbow-colored Dodge Challenger revealed for eye-popping price

Dodge has designed a car for indecisive buyers.

At its Speed Week fan event in August, the automaker unveiled a striped Dodge Challenger showing off the 14 "Hi Impact" paint colors available for the muscle car in 2023.

It was an homage to a famous 1970 advertisement for the Plymouth Barracuda that featured a photo of the coupe painted the same way to help illustrate the myriad options available on the model.

The so-called "Paint Chip" car is so legendary that muscle car collector Tim Wellborn recreated it with a Barracuda on display in his Alabama museum.

Well, at least half of it. Wellborn did not want to ruin the original car, so he only had stripes applied to one side and over a wrap that could be removed if anyone ever wanted to bring it back to its original condition.

Now, Dodge has followed his lead in a way by offering a vinyl wrap for the Challenger based on the Speed Week car.

From front to back, the double-rainbow of colors includes: Plum Crazy, Frostbite, B5 Blue, Sublime, F8 Green, Go Mango, Sinamon Stick, Octane Red, Torred, Triple Nickel, Destroyer Grey, Granite, Pitch Black and White Knuckle.

It costs about as much as all of those paint options combined, however, at $3,700 on The Dodge Garage website, and that is before installation.

It was created by CG Detroit and Dodge recommends having it applied by a certified 3M installer.

The wrap is the latest in a series of special products Dodge is releasing to celebrate the final year of production of the V8-powered Challenger, which will be discontinued at the end of 2023 and followed by the Charger Daytona SRT electric car.