Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dodge
Published

Dodge Challenger pulls ahead of Ford Mustang in American muscle car sales race

The Chevrolet Camaro can't keep up

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Dodge muscle cars are going electric Video

Dodge muscle cars are going electric

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis joins Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to talk about his brand's upcoming electric muscle car.

The Challenger could become a champion.

The top of the line 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock: has an 807 hp supercharged V8.

The top of the line 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock: has an 807 hp supercharged V8. (Dodge)

The Dodge Challenger muscle car has outsold the Ford Mustang through the first nine months of 2021 and is poised to end the pony car's six-year best-seller streak.

The Challenger was trailing the Mustang by 1,082 U.S. deliveries at the half-year mark, but has pulled out to a commanding 44,142 to 41,065 lead heading into the final stretch.

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is the most track-capable 5.0-liter model.

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is the most track-capable 5.0-liter model. (Ford)

Unlike Ford, Dodge's parent company Stellantis only issues quarterly sales reports, so we won't have another update on how things are shaping up in the race until they cross the finish line.

One thing's almost for certain, both cars will handily outsell the Chevrolet Camaro, which has only found 15,084 driveways so far this year.

Along with the Mustang, the Chevrolet Camaro is available as a coupe or convertible.

Along with the Mustang, the Chevrolet Camaro is available as a coupe or convertible. (Chevrolet)

In fact, the Camaro is even being outsold by the mid-engine Corvette, which has racked up 24,748 in sales.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mustang may still take home a title, however, as it has been the world's best selling ‘sports car' for the past two years, according to IHS Markit, while the Challenger is primarily a North American market model.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos