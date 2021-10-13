Dodge Challenger pulls ahead of Ford Mustang in American muscle car sales race

The Challenger could become a champion.

The Dodge Challenger muscle car has outsold the Ford Mustang through the first nine months of 2021 and is poised to end the pony car's six-year best-seller streak.

The Challenger was trailing the Mustang by 1,082 U.S. deliveries at the half-year mark, but has pulled out to a commanding 44,142 to 41,065 lead heading into the final stretch.

Unlike Ford, Dodge's parent company Stellantis only issues quarterly sales reports, so we won't have another update on how things are shaping up in the race until they cross the finish line.

One thing's almost for certain, both cars will handily outsell the Chevrolet Camaro, which has only found 15,084 driveways so far this year.

In fact, the Camaro is even being outsold by the mid-engine Corvette, which has racked up 24,748 in sales.

The Mustang may still take home a title, however, as it has been the world's best selling ‘sports car' for the past two years, according to IHS Markit, while the Challenger is primarily a North American market model.