Dodge muscle cars limited to 3 horsepower by new security system

Dodge's muscle cars are some of the fastest vehicles on the road today, but don't plan on making a quick getaway in one ... if you're a car thief.

The automaker is rolling out a new two-factor authentication system for its 6.4-liter and supercharged 6.2-liter V8-powered Challenger and Charger models that will only allow them to run at idle until the driver inputs a four-digit code into the uConnect infotainment system screen.

The idea is to foil the growing number of thefts that are being accomplished by spoofing remote keyfobs with intercept devices that steal their codes, or when owners simply leave them in or near their cars.

The high-power Challengers and Chargers are common targets for thieves. A few have even been stolen straight from the factory parking lot.

The cars can still be started and driven without the second-level security entered, but the 675 rpm restriction limits them to 2.8 hp and 22 lb-ft of torque, which is slightly less than the 485-807 hp and 475-707 lb-ft the engines are capable of.

The security system will start rolling out on new models before July and owners of current cars back to the 2015 model year can bring them to a dealer to get a free upgrade.