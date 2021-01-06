This was the best-selling American sports car of 2020

2020 wasn’t the best year for America’s two-door sports cars, but one still had to come out on top.

The Ford Mustang held off a late charge by the Dodge Challenger to mark its sixth consecutive year as the king of the hill.

Ford sold 61,090 of the coupes and convertibles to the second-place Challenger’s 52,955, but was outsold by the Dodge in the second half of the year.

The Chevrolet Camaro finished a distant third with 29,775, but came close to losing the spot to a member of the family.

Chevy also sold 21,626 Corvette Stingrays, but was reportedly planning to build up to 40,000 before several coronavirus-related issues and a UAW strike restricted production of the all-new mid-engine model.