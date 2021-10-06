The new Ford Mustang Stealth is easy to spot

You can get the 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth in any color, as long as its black … or grey or blue.

The new appearance package for turbocharged four-cylinder coupes includes black wheels, badging and mirror caps plus clear tail lights borrowed from the recently introduced Ice White, which will sit alongside it in showrooms as its pony car polar opposite.

The Stealth package can be ordered with Shadow Black, Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, or Dark Matter grey paint.

Ford is also bringing back the California Special option for V8-powered Mustang GTs in 2022.

The package is available on coupes and convertibles and features a grille with a GT/CS badge instead of the Mustang logo, decals, side scoops, unique five-spoke wheels and a GT Performance Package rear wing on hardtop models.

The interior is also dressed in California Special badging and red-stitching for the upholstery as is the cross-brace across the engine bay.

For customers looking for some go with their show, the California Special can be equipped with the Performance Package of handling and braking upgrades.

Pricing for the Stealth and California Special have not yet been released, but the order books open later this year for deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2022.

No word yet if Ford plans to offer a Stealth version of the nearly-silent Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, but it is available with the Ice White package.