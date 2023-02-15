Cadillac Lyriq starting price drops as 500 hp model is added

The Cadillac Lyriq will be available for a lower price and with more power in 2024.

The all-electric SUV can now be ordered in a new entry-level Tech trim that starts at $58,590, down from $62,990 for the sold-out 2023 model.

The Lyriq retains its 340 hp rear-wheel-drive system, but its range is now rated at 308 miles per charge instead of 312 miles.

Several features, including the equipment for Cadillac's Super Cruise highway driving system, are no longer standard, but an all-wheel-drive model with 500 hp and a 307-mile range is now available for $62,090.

Cadillac only delivered 122 Lyriqs in 2022 as production ramped up in the second half of the year, but had built 8,195 by the end of December, according to GM Authority. The delay was largely due to final inspections and shipping times to dealers. Output at the Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory that builds it is expected to be increased significantly this year.

The Lyriq is also currently eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit after the Treasury Department reclassified it as an SUV, which has an $80,000 price cap compared to $55,000 for cars.

New requirements on battery materials sourcing could go into effect as soon as March 1 that may reduce the credit amount, however.

The Lyriq lineup has been expanded with several new Luxury and Sport trims that get an increasing amount of equipment, including Super Cruise, premium audio and a full panoramic sunroof that opens, with a Sport 3 specified with the sunroof and the fastest 19.2 kW home charging system listed at $82,885.