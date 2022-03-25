Here's when you can buy the Cadillac Lyriq

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Production of the Cadillac Lyriq is underway.

GM's Spring Hill, Tenn., factory started building the brand's first all-electric this week.

The Lyriq is a midsize SUV with seating for five, rear-wheel drive and an estimated range of over 300 miles per charge that will compete against the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Audi e-tron SUV when deliveries begin this spring.

As for when that will be, aside from a limited run of Debut Edition Lyriqs that sold out in a few minutes last fall, Cadillac has not been taking reservations for the Lyriq, but will be opening up the order books on May 19.

Full pricing is not yet available, but it starts at $59,995. An all-wheel-drive model will be added early next year.

Cadillac is aiming to build around 20,000 Lyriqs through the end of 2022 and could more than double that next year as it also adds the handbuilt flagship Celestiq sedan to its growing electric lineup.