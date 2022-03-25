Expand / Collapse search
Cadillac
Published

Here's when you can buy the Cadillac Lyriq

All-electric model goes on sale this spring

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Cadillac Lyriq is ready to roll Video

The Cadillac Lyriq is ready to roll

Cadillac vice president Rory Harvey enters The Fox Garage to talk about the start of production for the all-electric SUV and the brand's future.

Production of the Cadillac Lyriq is underway.

The Cadillac Lyriq has a starting price of $59,995.

GM's Spring Hill, Tenn., factory started building the brand's first all-electric this week.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq features seating for five and a fastback style roofline.

The Lyriq is a midsize SUV with seating for five, rear-wheel drive and an estimated range of over 300 miles per charge that will compete against the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Audi e-tron SUV when deliveries begin this spring.

The Cadillac Lyriq interior features a 33-inch OLED display.

As for when that will be, aside from a limited run of Debut Edition Lyriqs that sold out in a few minutes last fall, Cadillac has not been taking reservations for the Lyriq, but will be opening up the order books on May 19.

Full pricing is not yet available, but it starts at $59,995. An all-wheel-drive model will be added early next year.

Cadillac is aiming to build around 20,000 Lyriqs through the end of 2022 and could more than double that next year as it also adds the handbuilt flagship Celestiq sedan to its growing electric lineup.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos