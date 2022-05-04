Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cadillac
Published

Here's how powerful the Cadillac Lyriq is with AWD

Electric SUV gets a boost with all-wheel-drive

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The Cadillac Lyriq is ready to roll Video

The Cadillac Lyriq is ready to roll

Cadillac vice president Rory Harvey enters The Fox Garage to talk about the start of production for the all-electric SUV and the brand's future.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is set to go on sale in the coming weeks with rear-wheel-drive, but an all-wheel-drive version should be arriving in time for winter. And now we know how powerful it will be.

The all-wheel-drive Cadillac Lyriq will have a 500 hp drivetrain.

The all-wheel-drive Cadillac Lyriq will have a 500 hp drivetrain. (Cadillac)

While the two-wheel-drive model is rated at 340 hp, Cadillac revealed on Instagram this week that the all-wheel-drive Lyriq will have an estimated 500 hp, making it one of the brand's most powerful vehicles.

The Cadillac Lyriq interior features a 33-inch OLED display.

The Cadillac Lyriq interior features a 33-inch OLED display. (Cadillac)

Cadillac also reconfirmed that all Lyriqs will have a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds, but did not release its price or estimated driving range between charges for the all-wheel-drive version.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq features seating for five and can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq features seating for five and can tow up to 3,500 pounds. (Cadillac)

However, it did update the $59,995 two-wheel-drive model's range, which was previously advertised at over 300 miles, but has now been certified at 312 miles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Production of the Lyriq began last month at GM's Spring Hill, Tenn., factory in March and the order books open on May 19 with initial deliveries soon to follow.

GM's Ultium electric vehicle platform uses three electric motor families with different power outputs.

GM's Ultium electric vehicle platform uses three electric motor families with different power outputs. (GM)

The Lyriq is built on the flexible Ultium platform that will underpin all of GM's upcoming electric vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, and uses three families of motors that can be mixed and matched to provide various power outputs.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos