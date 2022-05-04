Here's how powerful the Cadillac Lyriq is with AWD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is set to go on sale in the coming weeks with rear-wheel-drive, but an all-wheel-drive version should be arriving in time for winter. And now we know how powerful it will be.

While the two-wheel-drive model is rated at 340 hp, Cadillac revealed on Instagram this week that the all-wheel-drive Lyriq will have an estimated 500 hp, making it one of the brand's most powerful vehicles.

Cadillac also reconfirmed that all Lyriqs will have a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds, but did not release its price or estimated driving range between charges for the all-wheel-drive version.

However, it did update the $59,995 two-wheel-drive model's range, which was previously advertised at over 300 miles, but has now been certified at 312 miles.

Production of the Lyriq began last month at GM's Spring Hill, Tenn., factory in March and the order books open on May 19 with initial deliveries soon to follow.

The Lyriq is built on the flexible Ultium platform that will underpin all of GM's upcoming electric vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, and uses three families of motors that can be mixed and matched to provide various power outputs.