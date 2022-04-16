Expand / Collapse search
Budget
Buyer beware: These are the 10 worst deals on new cars

Average transaction prices remain sky-high on several mainstream models

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2020 Kia Telluride test drive Video

2020 Kia Telluride test drive

The 2020 Kia Telluride is a huge deal. It's the brand's largest model ever, and was designed to take on big players like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took it for a spin to see how it measures up.

Attention Kia shoppers: You're going to need a bigger check.

The Kia Telluride is the brand's largest model.

The Kia Telluride is the brand's largest model. (Kia)

The average transaction price for a new car has been steadily creeping down from a record of high $47,000 in December thanks to improving inventories, but was still $45,927 in March, according to Kelly Blue Book. An ongoing shortage of parts coupled with strong demand have led buyers are willing to pay well over the sticker price to get the vehicle they want or need.

There are a few standouts among high volume mainstream models that are going for particularly high premiums, according to a study by Consumer Reports, however, and one brand is well-represented.

The Kia Telluride was named 2020 World Car of the Year.

The Kia Telluride was named 2020 World Car of the Year. (Kia)

Kias account for eight of the new vehicles that are marked up the most, with the Kia Telluride SUV leading the way with prices averaging 21% over MSRP, followed by the Kia Forte compact sedan and Kia Sorrento SUV at 20% above list.

The Kia Forte is the brand's best-selling vehicle. 

The Kia Forte is the brand's best-selling vehicle.  (Kia)

The only non-Kias on the dubious list are the Hyundai Accent and Chevrolet Spark, which have 19% markups. The Spark is currently the cheapest car on sale in the U.S., with a base list price of $14,595, but it is being discontinued at the end of the 2022 model year.

The Chevrolet Spark is the lowest-priced car in the U.S. at $14,595.

The Chevrolet Spark is the lowest-priced car in the U.S. at $14,595. (Chevrolet)

Here's a look at the top 10 as compiled by Consumer Reports:

Kia Telluride: 21%

Kia Forte: 20%

Kia Sorento: 20%

Kia Rio: 19%

Hyundai Accent: 19%

Kia Seltos: 19%

Kia Carnival: 19%

Chevrolet Spark: 19%

Kia K5: 18%

Kia Soul: 18%

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos