Chevrolet is killing America's cheapest car

The Spark is out at Chevrolet.

The bowtie brand has confirmed that it will discontinue sales of the Spark subcompact hatchback when production of the 2022 model ends in August.

CarsDirect was first to report the news, which has been confirmed by a General Motors spokesman.

Chevrolet sold 24,459 of the South Korean-made Sparks in 2021.

The 98 horsepower Spark is currently the cheapest car on sale in the U.S. Its starting price of $14,595 makes it the only vehicle available for under $15,000, followed by the $15,290 Mitsubishi Mirage and $16,055 Nissan Versa.

When it was originally added to Chevrolet's lineup in 2013, the Spark was the first vehicle since the cassette era that wasn't available with a CD player, opting for just smartphone integration instead, and still comes standard with manual crank windows.

With the Spark's departure and no publicly announced plans to replace it, the Trax SUV is set to become Chevy's new entry-level offering at $22,595.

A fully-electric version of the Spark was launched in 2014 at 27,595 and sold in limited numbers through 2016.

GM CEO Mary Barra recently announced that the automaker is planning to introduce a new electric car priced under $30,000 that will compete in an "important part of the market" without specifying what she was referring to.