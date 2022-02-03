Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chevrolet
Published

Chevrolet is killing America's cheapest car

The Chevrolet Spark will be discontinued this year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Secrets of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup Video

Secrets of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup

Chevrolet Silverado EV chief engineer Nichole Kraatz enters The Fox Garage to talk about the cutting-edge electric pickup.

The Spark is out at Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet Spark starts at $14,595.

The Chevrolet Spark starts at $14,595. (Chevrolet)

The bowtie brand has confirmed that it will discontinue sales of the Spark subcompact hatchback when production of the 2022 model ends in August.

CarsDirect was first to report the news, which has been confirmed by a General Motors spokesman.

Chevrolet sold 24,459 of the South Korean-made Sparks in 2021.

The 98 horsepower Spark is currently the cheapest car on sale in the U.S. Its starting price of $14,595 makes it the only vehicle available for under $15,000, followed by the $15,290 Mitsubishi Mirage and $16,055 Nissan Versa.

When it was originally added to Chevrolet's lineup in 2013, the Spark was the first vehicle since the cassette era that wasn't available with a CD player, opting for just smartphone integration instead, and still comes standard with manual crank windows.

Chevy's Super Small Spark Video

With the Spark's departure and no publicly announced plans to replace it, the Trax SUV is set to become Chevy's new entry-level offering at $22,595.

A fully-electric version of the Spark was launched in 2014 at 27,595 and sold in limited numbers through 2016.

The Future of American Muscle? Video

GM CEO Mary Barra recently announced that the automaker is planning to introduce a new electric car priced under $30,000 that will compete in an "important part of the market" without specifying what she was referring to.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos