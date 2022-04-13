Expand / Collapse search
Kia
Published

2023 Kia Telluride revealed with new interior and off-road trims

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Kia Telluride SUV is one of the largest in the three-row midsize class and great for hauling things like flat screen TVs home from the store, but this year it picked up a couple for itself.

The 2023 Kia Telluride has a refreshed exterior design.

The 2023 Telluride has been given a mild exterior refresh with new lighting and trim, but a more substantial overhaul in the cabin.

It swaps out the traditional analog gauge cluster and tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system  for a single frame housing two widescreen digital displays, much like the ones seen in Kia's other recent models.

The Telluride's dashboard is now equippedwith dual digital displays. 

The Telluride carries over its 291 hp V6 and front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive systems, but will be offered in new X-Line and X-Pro trims that add some equipment to give enhance their off-pavement capabilities.

The X-Line increases the ground clearance from 8.0 inches to 8.4 inches and gains an upgraded traction control system and tow mode along with unique trim and 20-inch wheels. The X-Pro adds to that with standard all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, a 110-volt outlet in the cargo area and an extra 500 pounds of towing capacity for a total of 5,500 pounds.

The Telluride's new X-Pro trim offers additional off-road capability.

The new Telluride also offers a more advanced suite of electronic driver aids that includes a lane-centering Highway Driving Assist cruise control with a lane-changing feature; automatic speed control that uses the navigation system to react to the road ahead; and a collision avoidance system that can detect oncoming traffic while the vehicle is making a left turn.

Pricing for that 2023 Telluride will be announced closer to when it goes on sale later this year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor