2023 Kia Telluride revealed with new interior and off-road trims

The Kia Telluride SUV is one of the largest in the three-row midsize class and great for hauling things like flat screen TVs home from the store, but this year it picked up a couple for itself.

The 2023 Telluride has been given a mild exterior refresh with new lighting and trim, but a more substantial overhaul in the cabin.

It swaps out the traditional analog gauge cluster and tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system for a single frame housing two widescreen digital displays, much like the ones seen in Kia's other recent models.

The Telluride carries over its 291 hp V6 and front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive systems, but will be offered in new X-Line and X-Pro trims that add some equipment to give enhance their off-pavement capabilities.

The X-Line increases the ground clearance from 8.0 inches to 8.4 inches and gains an upgraded traction control system and tow mode along with unique trim and 20-inch wheels. The X-Pro adds to that with standard all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, a 110-volt outlet in the cargo area and an extra 500 pounds of towing capacity for a total of 5,500 pounds.

The new Telluride also offers a more advanced suite of electronic driver aids that includes a lane-centering Highway Driving Assist cruise control with a lane-changing feature; automatic speed control that uses the navigation system to react to the road ahead; and a collision avoidance system that can detect oncoming traffic while the vehicle is making a left turn.

Pricing for that 2023 Telluride will be announced closer to when it goes on sale later this year.