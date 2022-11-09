American-made Volvo EX90 electric SUV revealed with DUI detecting tech

Volvo's biggest model is going electric.

The EX90 is a battery-powered compliment to the brand's popular XC90 SUV.

It features a three-row, seven-passenger seating arrangement like the XC90, but rides on an all-new platform.

The EX90 will be manufactured at Volvo's Ridgeville, South Carolina factory starting early next year.

It offers a large 111 kilowatt-hour battery pack that Volvo says will provide approximately 300 miles per charge in a 408 horsepower all-wheel-drive model.

Refilling the pack from 10% to 80% will take a half hour at the fastest public charging stations.

Aside from not having a grill, the EX90 has a relatively conventional shape and styling, but the interior is thoroughly modern.

It is centered around a 14.5-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen display that is powered by Google and replaces virtually all the buttons and knobs typically found in an automobile, and the translucent wood trim is lit from behind at night.

Internal passenger monitoring cameras can detect driver drowsiness and even possible idleness and intoxication in conjunction with sensing erratic driving behavior, which could initiate alerts and safety features. There is also an interior radar that is sensitive enough to detect a sleeping baby or animal breathing, and alert the driver if they have been left behind.

The EX90 is also equipped with 16 external ultrasonic sensors, eight cameras, five radars and a Luminar brand lidar mounted above the windshield that has a range of 250 meters in the dark to provide Level three semi-automated driving capabilities and advanced safety systems.

Volvo is now accepting pre-orders for the vehicle with an expected starting price less than $80,000 when deliveries begin in early 2024. Despite being its most expensive model today, the XC90 is one of Volvo's best-selling models with 28,023 delivered through October 2022.

Volvo is aiming to become an all-electric brand by 2030 and will release at least one new EV each year through then.