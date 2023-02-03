Air-powered supercars and more autos stories

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

JET SET: Future Ferraris could use compressed air to make them faster. Continue reading here

RIDING HIGH: The 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro is ready for rough roads. Continue reading here

LONG RANGER: Hyundai's new electric car beats Tesla in key test. Continue reading here

READY TO RACE: Chevrolet will sell you a $735,000 Corvette that you can't drive on the street. Continue reading here

GREEN MACHINES: Hagerty has a way to make your classic car zero carbon-emissions. Continue reading here

LIKE NEW: A 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am driven just 37 miles was auctioned for an astonishing amount. Continue reading here

BIG DEAL: The Mazda CX-90 is the largest vehicle the brand has ever made. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter