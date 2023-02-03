Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Autos Newsletter
Published

Air-powered supercars and more autos stories

Ferrari's pulsejet system could make its cars faster

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ferrari is developing pulsejet technology.

Ferrari is developing pulsejet technology. (Ferrari)

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

JET SET: Future Ferraris could use compressed air to make them faster. Continue reading here

RIDING HIGH: The 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro is ready for rough roads. Continue reading here

LONG RANGER: Hyundai's new electric car beats Tesla in key test. Continue reading here

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R is a new customer racing car.

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R is a new customer racing car. (Chevrolet)

READY TO RACE: Chevrolet will sell you a $735,000 Corvette that you can't drive on the street. Continue reading here

GREEN MACHINES: Hagerty has a way to make your classic car zero carbon-emissions. Continue reading here

This 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am has only been driven 37 miles.

This 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am has only been driven 37 miles. (Restore A Muscle Car)

LIKE NEW: A 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am driven just 37 miles was auctioned for an astonishing amount. Continue reading here

BIG DEAL: The Mazda CX-90 is the largest vehicle the brand has ever made. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.