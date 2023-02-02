Review: The 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro rides higher than ever

If there is one SUV that did not need an update, it is the Kia Telluride, but it got one anyway.

The Telluride burst onto the scene in 2020, sweeping the North American Utility of the Year and World Car of the Year awards with its premium feel and roomy design.

The Georgia-made vehicle has been one of the brand’s top-sellers ever since, but Kia is not letting it rest on its laurels.

The 2023 Telluride has been given a mild makeover, with restyled front and rear ends, losing its signature orange headlight rings in the processes.

REVIEW: THE 2023 KIA NIRO HYBRID IS RATIONALITY ON WHEELS

The interior has also been redesigned with a new dashboard that features dual widescreen digital displays for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, while retaining plenty of buttons and knobs for the climate, audio and other controls. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, but not the wireless type.

The biggest change is the addition of new X-Line and X-Pro trims that feature rugged styling and functional upgrades that allow the Telluride to tackle tougher roads than before.

Prices range from $37,255 for an entry-level LX to $54,350 for an SX Prestige X-Pro, which comes loaded with leather upholstery, heated and cooled front buckets and second row captain’s chairs, and a suite of electronic driver aids that includes blind spot camera, lane-centering adaptive cruise control and a head up display.

The X-Line starts at $47,050 and brings an increase in ground clearance from 8 inches to 8.4 inches, redesigned lower fascias for improved approach and departure angles, a unique grille and 20-inch wheels, a roof rack, a traction control system optimized for slippery surfaces and other X-Line design touches.

Stepping up to the X-Pro at $51,450 adds 18-inch wheels with all terrain tires, a self-leveling rear suspension for carrying heavy loads, a 500-pound increase in towing capacity to 5,500 pounds and a 110-volt outlet in the cargo area. All Tellurides share a 291 hp 3.8 L V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers 21 mpg with all-wheel-drive, which is average for the class.

The Telluride was already engineered with some off-road capability and the X-Pro takes it to the next level. It is still not a serious 4x4 like a Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco, but can better handle rough unmaintained roads and snow than the other trims.

It does not give up any of its ride quality, however, which is great on any surface. The chunky tires are as welcome on potholes as dirt roads. Despite being roomy enough to give a minivan a run for its money, with a third row that can easily accommodate six-foot passengers and plenty of storage behind them, the Telluride remains composed and refined at all times.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The Telluride available electronic driver aids are extensive, and all come standard on the SX Prestige X-Pro. There are blind spot camera feeds that pop up on the instrument panel when you hit the turn signal, a robust lane-centering adaptive cruise control and new automatic braking technology that can identify oncoming traffic as the vehicle is making a left turn across it.

All Tellurides are also now equipped with a hill descent cruise control for use off-road at low speeds that allows the driver to focus on steering, which is particularly suited to the X-Pro’s intended use case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As far as unnecessary updates are concerned, the Telluride’s is a good one, if you can live without those orange rings.

----------

2023 Kia Telluride

Base price: $37,255

As tested: $54,350

Type: 7-passenger, 4-door, all-wheel-drive SUV

Engine: 3.8-liter V6

Power: 291 hp, 262 lb-ft torque.