Chevrolet
Published

You can buy a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R racing car for $735,000

Car will debut at the 2024 Daytona 24 Hours race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Chevrolet Corvette came up just short at this year's Daytona 24 Hours race, finishing second in class, but it'll be back next year with a vengeance.

Chevy used the event to show off the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R that will debut for the 2024 season.

The coupe features an updated body compared to the current C8.R and will come powered by a 5.5-liter V-8 related to the 670-horsepower version found in the street-legal Corvette Z06.

The production engine is the most powerful naturally-aspirated V-8 that's ever been sold, but the racing version is restricted by rules to less than 600 horsepower.

CHEVROLET CORVETTE E-RAY HYBRID REVEALED AS THE QUICKEST CHEVY IN HISTORY

The Corvette Z06 GT3.R was revealed on the sidelines of the Daytona 24 Hours.

The Corvette Z06 GT3.R was revealed on the sidelines of the Daytona 24 Hours. (Chevrolet)

"Racing continues to play a key role in the development of our production engines," Russ O’Blenes, director, Performance and Racing Propulsion Team, said.

The Corvette Racing C8.R finished second in class at Daytona.

The Corvette Racing C8.R finished second in class at Daytona. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chevrolet will enter the Z06 GT3.R through a factory racing effort, but is also selling a customer version for privateer racers.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R is powered by a 5.5-liter V-8.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R is powered by a 5.5-liter V-8. (Chevrolet)

It's designed to be eligible for IMSA's GTD classes in the U.S., the World Endurance Championship's LMGTE classes and other GT3-spec events.

The car's frame and much of its engine are built at the same Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory as the production Corvette, but its transformation into a racing car is completed by the Pratt & Miller team that campaigns Chevrolet's factory racing efforts.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R is being approved to be eligible for various racing series around the world.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R is being approved to be eligible for various racing series around the world. (Chevrolet)

Pricing for the car has been set at $735,000, and at least 20 will be built to meet homologation standards, according to Muscle Cars and Trucks, which reported that demand is "triple or quadruple" what Chevrolet expected.

Deliveries will begin in time for customer teams to prepare for North American races in 2024, and a global rollout will follow with Chevrolet offering a technical support program.

