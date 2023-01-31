You can buy a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R racing car for $735,000

The Chevrolet Corvette came up just short at this year's Daytona 24 Hours race, finishing second in class, but it'll be back next year with a vengeance.

Chevy used the event to show off the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R that will debut for the 2024 season.

The coupe features an updated body compared to the current C8.R and will come powered by a 5.5-liter V-8 related to the 670-horsepower version found in the street-legal Corvette Z06.

The production engine is the most powerful naturally-aspirated V-8 that's ever been sold, but the racing version is restricted by rules to less than 600 horsepower.

"Racing continues to play a key role in the development of our production engines," Russ O’Blenes, director, Performance and Racing Propulsion Team, said.

Chevrolet will enter the Z06 GT3.R through a factory racing effort, but is also selling a customer version for privateer racers.

It's designed to be eligible for IMSA's GTD classes in the U.S., the World Endurance Championship's LMGTE classes and other GT3-spec events.

The car's frame and much of its engine are built at the same Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory as the production Corvette, but its transformation into a racing car is completed by the Pratt & Miller team that campaigns Chevrolet's factory racing efforts.

Pricing for the car has been set at $735,000, and at least 20 will be built to meet homologation standards, according to Muscle Cars and Trucks, which reported that demand is "triple or quadruple" what Chevrolet expected.

Deliveries will begin in time for customer teams to prepare for North American races in 2024, and a global rollout will follow with Chevrolet offering a technical support program.