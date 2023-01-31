How to make a classic car green while still guzzling gas

Modifying classic cars and trucks to run on electric motors is becoming a popular pastime, with some automakers even offering factory conversions for their models.

However, the updates are costly and fundamentally change the personality of the vehicles.

Sometimes the rumble of a V8 or the silky smoothness of a V12 is the main attraction, not just the stylish body that carries them around.

Now classic car insurance and lifestyle brand Hagerty has a roundabout way to turn vehicles into green machines without changing a thing.

RARE 1970 PONTIAC GTO JUDGE MUSCLE CAR SOLD FOR RECORD $1.1 MILLION

It has launched a new program called ECO, which is short for Enthusiast Carbon Offset, that allows owners to calculate their annual carbon emissions and pay to have enough trees planted to counteract the carbon dioxide emissions made by their vehicles.

"When it comes to restoring and protecting our beautiful landscapes, there’s important work to be done just around the bend. That means your emissions offsets will always be used to replenish forests and natural habitats that are close to home and your favorite driving roads — especially areas affected by wildfires, wind damage, tree diseases and insect damage," Hagerty explains.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

It is a partnership with Chrome Carbon and includes a simple calculator that lets you choose the type of vehicle, what its estimated fuel economy is and how many miles it has driven annually, in increments of 500 miles.

A vintage car that gets 15 mpg and is driven 1,000 miles, for instance, costs $33.70 a year, while a 40 mpg motorcycle is priced at $12.70 for the same mileage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with offering the service to its customers, Hagerty is also using it to offset its in-house fleet and any driving events it organizes.