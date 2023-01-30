Flying high: 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with 37 miles on it just sold for $220,000

Talk about inflation!

A like-new 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that that has been driven just 37 miles was sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction for $220,000.

The car had been stored in a Michigan farm building and was covered in dust when it was recently purchased by a car restoration company.

Restore A Muscle Car marketing manager Tom Hegland told Fox News Digital that it was one of four identical Trans Ams that were purchased by a family as investments, and this one could be the lowest-mileage example from the model year left.

It is a well-equipped hardtop with a 6.6-liter V8 engine, automatic transmission, power everything and the iconic Screaming Chicken decal on the hood.

The black coupe hardly needed any work to get running, just new fluids, a fuel system flush and a battery.

Hegland did not say how much his shop paid for it, but the car cost just $8,300.45 when it was new, the original paperwork says.

While a similar vehicle in concours condition should be worth around $70,000, according to Hagerty, that valuation does not take into account one that has hardly been driven.

The folks bidding on it at the auction did, however, and it ended up selling for $220,000.

That is nearly double the $118,250 that was paid at a Mecum Auctions event last January for a blue 1979 Firebird Trans Am with 38 miles on the odometer, marking a significant appreciation for the model over the past year.

It might be time to check your barn for any "chickens" you left in there.