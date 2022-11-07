Expand / Collapse search
The 2023 Honda Pilot SUV is ready for takeoff off-road

Pilot TrailSport is a rugged new model

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The all-new 2023 Honda Pilot has been revealed with a host of updates, including the model's first off-road version.

The three-row SUV is 3.4-inches longer than the outgoing Pilot and has a larger footprint that helps create a roomier passenger compartment.

There's also a new 3.5-liter V6 rated at 285 horsepower, making it the most powerful Pilot yet. 

A 10-speed automatic transmission sends the power to either the front or all wheels, depending on the trim.

The Honda Pilot TrailSport is an off-road version of the SUV.

The Honda Pilot TrailSport is an off-road version of the SUV. (Honda)

The biggest news is the addition of a TrailSport model that features a suspension tuned for off-road, an extra inch of ground clearance, all-terrain tires and underbody skid plates that can withstand the entire weight of the vehicle crashing onto a rock, plus a set of tow hooks that can handle twice the vehicle's fully-laden weight rating.

The Pilot is all-new for 2023.

The Pilot is all-new for 2023. (Honda)

The TrailSport's standard all-wheel-drive system also gets a special Trail mode specially programmed for driving on slippery surfaces with one or more wheels off the ground as it navigates uneven surfaces and a TrailWatch camera that provides front and all-around views at speeds below 15 mph.

Beyond the TrailSport, the eight-passenger Pilot will be offered in Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite trims at prices that will be announced closer to when it goes on sale. The previous entry-level LX trim will not be available.

The Honda Pilot Elite is the top of the line luxury model.

The Honda Pilot Elite is the top of the line luxury model. (Honda)

All come with the latest version of the Honda Sensing suite of electronic driver aids, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and now a wider field of vision for its camera and radar sensors.

The Pilot's interior features upgraded materials.

The Pilot's interior features upgraded materials. (Honda)

The cabin is trimmed in higher-grade materials than before with Body Stabilizing Seats that Honda says are designed to reduce fatigue. Sport, EX-L and TrailSport get a second row bench, while Touring and Elite feature three-across seating with a middle chair that can be folded down as a center console or completely removed and stored in the wheelbarrow space below the cargo area floor.

The Sport is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, which has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while the EX-L, TrailSport and Touring get a 9-inch display and wireless integration and the Elite a 10.2-inch screen.

The Pilot is rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds and will be offered with a variety of packages from the HPD (Honda Performance Division) catalog to modify its appearance.

Deliveries of the 2023 Pilot are scheduled to begin in December, when it will compete against vehicles like the Kia Telluride and Nissan Pathfinder.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.