New 2023 Honda Accord bringing 'excitement' in November

The Honda Accord has been fully redesigned for 2023 and will be fully revealed in November.

The automaker released three teaser images of the new midsize sedan ahead of its official debut.

The current Accord has been on sale since the 2018 model year.

Honda said the new model "brings excitement back to the midsize sedan segment," without offering many details.

The company highlights its sleek styling, better hybrid performance and new tech as some of its standout attributes.

The Accord will also be the first Honda to feature the Google Built-In infotainment system, which includes Google Maps, Google Assistant and a variety of available apps from the Google Play store.

It will run through a 12.3-inch display, an image of which shows the hybrid power flow screen.

An exact date for its introduction has not been announced.

Amid the market's shift toward SUVs, and brands like Chevrolet, Buick and Ford leaving the midsize sedan segment, tbe Accord remains Honda's second-best-selling model behind the CR-V, which is also all-new for 2023.