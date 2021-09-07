Honda is getting dirty with new TrailSport models
New trim will be offered across the light truck lineup
Honda is hitting the trails.
The automaker has announced the pending release of a new line of TrailSport-branded vehicles equipped with rugged off-road styling and gear.
The idea is in the same vein as Subaru's new Wilderness line along with Toyota's Adventure and TRD Off-Road trims and will initially include protective body cladding, unique interior appointments and all-weather floor mats, while later examples will add increased ground clearance, beefed up suspensions, underbody protection, all-terrain tires and specially-tuned all-wheel-drive systems.
Honda hasn't yet said which of its existing models would get the "adventure ready" treatment first, but a teaser image accompanying the announcement depicts a Passport SUV with TrailSport badging and it refers to the company's line of "light trucks," which could include the CR-V and Ridgeline pickup.
While the current Passport and Ridgeline were designed with some off-pavement driving in mind, Honda doesn't currently offer any true off-road vehicles in its automobile lineup, although it makes plenty of them in the motorcycle, ATV and UTV segments.