The 2024 Honda Prologue is a General Motors-powered electric SUV

The Honda Prologue opens the book on the brand's future lineup of battery-powered SUVs.

It is set to go on sale in 2024 is an all-electric vehicle that is larger than a CR-V and about the same length as a Passport.

The Prologue is a collaboration with General Motors and uses the Ultium platform that underpins the Cadillac Lyirq, upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV and other GM models.

The automakers first announced the partnership in 2020.

Honda has not released any pricing or technical information, including how far it can drive between charges, but the Lyriq and Blazer EV are both rated for more than 300 miles between fill-ups.

The Prologue will be built in the United States and was styled by Honda's design team in Los Angeles.

It features a relatively conventional look, but has the name Honda spelled out across its tailgate instead of the traditional H logo.

The cabin continues the mainstream theme and even has an array of buttons and knobs on its central control panel instead of relying solely on its touchscreen infotainment system display, as many electric vehicles do.

Honda is planning to offer future vehicles using GM's tech, including a series of "affordable" EVs scheduled for 2027.