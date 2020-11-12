The 2021 Ford F-150 hybrid is number 1 at 2 things

It looks like the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid may be pulling double duty as both the most powerful and most fuel-efficient model in the lineup when it hits showrooms this year.

The all-new hybrid drivetrain is comprised of a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor. It's rated at 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque and delivers 24 mpg city, highway and combined in four-wheel-drive trucks, according to the EPA.

The official numbers for the two-wheel-drive model aren’t in yet, but the combined figure is better than every conventional gasoline model and equal to last year’s F-150 diesel. Ford is also still waiting for the 2021 diesel’s rating to get posted, but the 4x4 diesel Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado are listed at 24 mpg and 25 mpg combined, respectively.

THE 2023 F-150 ELECTRIC WILL BE THE MOST POWERFUL MODEL

The hybrid will only be offered on Super Crew trucks at launch with a starting price of $46,350 for an F-150 XL 4x4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP