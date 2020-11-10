Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 named 2021 Green Car and Truck of the Year

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 are ringing up the awards before they’re even in showrooms.

The new models have been named the Green Car and Truck of the year by the Green Car Journal. The awards are usually presented during the L.A. Auto Show, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The all-electric Mach-E was lauded as a significant entry in the segment, while the F-150 won the award on the strength of its hybrid powertrain option, which will be the only one available in a full-size truck. Most F-150s are also available with a built-in generator, which comes standard on the hybrid and can power electrical equipment like power tools, lights and campsite gear.

Deliveries of the F-150 and Mach-E are both set to begin before the end of the year.

