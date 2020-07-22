Here's how much the 2021 Ford F-150 costs

Ford hasn't officially announced pricing for the redesigned 2021 F-150 that's going on sale later this year, but a dealer order guide uncovered by CarsDirect has spilled the beans.

The car-buying website reports that the entry-level F-150 XL Regular Cab 4x2 will start at $30,635 including delivery, which is just $195 more than the 2020 truck.

Across the model lineup, base price increases range from $195 to $290.

CarsDirect didn't share all of the details, but did note that the F-150 XLT SuperCrew, typically one of the best-selling models, starts at $42,005.

But the big news this year is the addition of a hybrid powertrain, which will be available on all F-150 trim levels. Power hasn't been announced, but the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 and electric motor combination will be able to tow up to 12,000 pounds and also comes with a worksite generator integrated into the truck.

According to the report, it's a $4,495 option compared to the F-150's 3.3-liter V6, $3,300 more than the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 and a $2,500 premium over either the 5.0-liter V8 or conventional 3.5-liter turbocharged V6.

Deliveries of the 2021 F-150 are scheduled to begin this fall.

