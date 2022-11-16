New 2023 Toyota Prius revealed with sleeker styling and more power

The Prius persists.

The fifth generation of Toyota's iconic hybrid has been revealed at an event ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The four-door hatchback was redesigned for 2023 with a new look and more power than ever before.

The Prius features the sleekest style ever seen on the model and slim, boomerang-shaped headlights.

It 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine-based hybrid system is rated at 194 horsepower in front-wheel-drive models, which is 73 more than the current model.

It can accelerate to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, down from 9.8 seconds, and it has an estimated combined fuel economy rating of 57 mpg.

An all-wheel-drive version can do the same sprint in 7.0 seconds thanks to its improved traction and two extra horsepower.

The Prius will also continue to be offered in the plug-in hybrid Prime trim, which gets a 99 hp boost to 220 hp and can hit 60 mph in 6.6 seconds.

Toyota said it will be able to drive in all-electric mode more than 50% farther than the current car's 25-mile range but didn't offer an exact number.

Both versions come standard with a full suite of electronic driver aids, including lane centering adaptive cruise control, while the Prime adds a traffic-jam assist feature with hands-free stop-and-go capability under 25 mph.

The Prius was the best-selling hybrid in the U.S. for nearly two decades, peaking at 236,655 in 2012, but was passed by the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid in 2019. Just 59,010 Priuses were sold in 2021.

Prices and the exact start date for deliveries for the 2023 cars will be announced later this year.