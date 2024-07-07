Murdered Arizona woman leaves behind 2 small children as husband heads to prison for murder

Family and friends of Arizona mother Kelly Paduchowski are speaking out after her husband admitted to her murder following a weeks-long search for her.

"Dear Friends, I've not been active on Facebook for many years, but I'm here now so that people who knew my twin sister Kelly Paduchowski when she was young may know of her passing and the profound effect it has had on me and our family. And the whole city of Flagstaff," Kelly's twin sister, Lindsey McFall, wrote in a post.

"To everyone who has sent me your love and support: I feel it, I need it, and I deeply appreciate it. Thank you."

According to a GoFundMe page, Kelly leaves behind two young children, 7 and 9.

The funds will go toward her children’s child care costs and education expenses, according to the donation page.

"The community has come together, and we want to thank everyone who was involved in searching for Kelly when she was assumed missing and all who have shown and expressed their support and love for Kelly and her family," the post continued.

Daniel Paduchowski, 58, Kelly's husband, told police June 30 his wife, Kelly, 45, never returned from a run and a swim in what the Flagstaff Police Department said in a press conference Friday was an "attempt to misdirect police resources."

He was arrested Monday for aggravated assault, and his wife’s remains were found Friday morning following a nearly week-long search effort.

"Daniel Paduchowski pleaded guilty to second-degree murder , tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body and possession of dangerous drugs," Michael Tunink, senior criminal attorney at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday.

Tunink said the plea deal requires Paduchowski to serve a 16-year prison term in Arizona, "which is the presumptive sentence for second-degree murder under Arizona law," adding that he won’t be eligible for early release "of any kind."

"As part of that agreement, the defendant provided information leading us to Kelly Paduchowski, the deceased victim," including her phone, keys and the murder weapon, Tunink said.

Friends and former colleagues of Kelly took to social media, all in shock at her violent death.

"My last meaningful conversation with Kelly was a week ago, Thursday. I told her I'd bring her my homemade laundry detergent for her to try. It's still in my car," Robin Cook, a friend and colleague of Kelly, wrote in a post.

"I knew Kelly from Sambatuque and her solar company. I live on the southern end of the same street…So many people in town are concerned about you (Lindsay McFall), her kids, and all of the family. It's been a community trauma," Bonnie Feather, a neighbor of Kelly and Daniel, wrote.

"This is obviously a monumental tragedy for Kelly’s family and her loved ones," Tunink said during a press conference Friday. "We've been in close communication with Kelly's family throughout this process about this resolution, which we pursued to bring finality in a situation that has weighed heavily on this community."

The Coconino County District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital that no further information is available at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.