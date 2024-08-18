Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Ohio man shoots 25-year-old woman outside Taco Bell in suspected murder-suicide, did not know victim: police

Megan Keleman, 25, was shot dead by 53-year-old Jason Williams in Cuyahoga Falls, authorities say

By Stephen Sorace , Callie Cassick Fox News
Published
A suspected murder-suicide outside a Taco Bell in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, last week has investigators searching for answers after the shooter and victim appeared to be strangers to one another.

On Wednesday evening, police found two people shot dead in the drive-thru. Authorities identified the shooter as Jason Williams, 53, and the victim as 25-year-old Megan Keleman.

The incident began when Keleman pulled in front of Williams in the drive-thru, leading to an altercation where police say Williams shot Keleman before shooting himself.

A medical examiner determined Keleman suffered gunshot wounds to her neck and ruled her death a homicide. Williams' death was ruled a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.

Split photo of Jason Williams and Megan Keleman

Jason Williams, of Cuyahoga Falls, left, and Megan Keleman, of Stow, Ohio, are seen in this photo obtained from the Stow Police Department. (Stow Police Department)

No motive was immediately clear, and authorities said they have found no evidence that the two knew each other.

Stow Police Chief Jeffrey Film told FOX8 Cleveland that while the investigation is ongoing, the mystery as to why the tragedy occurred may never be solved.

"We do not at this time have any answer for why this happened, and we may never know why," Film said.

Williams had a prior criminal history, including a recent operating a vehicle impaired charge, and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Keleman had recently completed her MBA at Cleveland State University and worked at a center for at-risk young people, according to social media posts.

Shooting scene

Authorities investigated the scene of the shooting outside a Taco Bell in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, last week. (WJW)

A community vigil to honor Keleman was scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. on the front lawn of Stow City Hall.

Shooting scene

Police say that Jason Williams, 53, shot 25-year-old Megan Keleman before shooting himself. (WJW)

The event will include candle lighting, prayers led by local pastors and support from counselors.

Mayor John Pribonic urged the community to come together in this time of deep sorrow to support Keleman’s family.