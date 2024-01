Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

U.S. Central Command says Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired a ballistic missile toward the USS Carney in the Gulf of Aden on Friday.

The projectile was "successfully shot down" by the American destroyer and there were no reports of injuries, according to CENTCOM.

The attack is the 37th by the Houthis directed at commercial vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since Nov. 19.

For weeks, the Yemeni terrorist group's actions have been disrupting maritime traffic, while the U.S. military has been responding with strikes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On Jan. 26, at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Liz Friden contributed to this report.