Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

Wyoming woman accused of setting fire to state's only full-service abortion clinic entering plea

Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, is accused of setting fire to the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyoming

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Pro-life activist sees the 'worst of humanity' while protesting at abortion clinics Video

Pro-life activist sees the 'worst of humanity' while protesting at abortion clinics

Mark Houck joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the violence against pro-life advocates after two were brutally beaten outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Baltimore.

A 22-year-old college student accused of setting fire to a full-service abortion clinic in Wyoming is expected to enter a plea to an arson charge in federal court on Friday.

Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, allegedly told investigators that she decided to burn the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyoming, weeks before its grand opening last year because she opposes abortion, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. 

The woman also reportedly said she was experiencing anxiety and having nightmares over the clinic's pending opening, which was originally set for June 12, 2022, prior to damage from the fire.

Green was arrested on March 23, almost ten months after the fire on May 25, 2022. At the time of her arrest, the Department of Justice said she is believed to be the suspect caught on camera breaking into the facility with a gasoline can before setting it on fire.

WYOMING WOMAN ARRESTED NEARLY A YEAR AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING PLANNED ABORTION CLINIC ON FIRE

Arsonist holding gas can

An arsonist is seen holding a gas can inside a Wyoming abortion clinic before setting it on fire last year. (Casper Police Department)

No one was injured in the fire, but the clinic sustained significant smoke damage and broken windows – a recent post on its Facebook page said the damages totaled around $300,000.

As months went by without an arrest, authorities ultimately offered a $15,000 reward for information on the suspect in the publicly-released screenshots of the video footage, which ultimately lead to Green.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Green's attorney, Ryan Semerad, said he looks forward to defending her in court.

Lorna Roxanne Green mugshot

Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, allegedly admitted to setting Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic on fire weeks before its grand opening. (Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP)

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INDICTS EIGHT ABORTION CLINIC PROTESTERS FOR FACE ACT VIOLATIONS

The clinic, which opened a few weeks ago on April 20, offers medicated and surgical abortions, various birth controls, HIV/AIDS care and treatment, and other women's healthcare and family planning services.

Damaged Wyoming abortion clinic

Wellspring Health Access sustained nearly $300,000 in damages from the fire and broken windows, according to the clinic's Facebook. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)

Wellspring is Wyoming's only clinic in at least a decade to offer surgical abortions, according to The AP. Prior to its opening, a facility in Jackson provided abortion medication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The conservative state became the first to sign an explicit ban on abortion pills into law on March 18. The pills, which have been legal for decades, are the top choice for abortion in the U.S., The AP reported.

The ban, absent of court intervention, is set to take effect July 1.