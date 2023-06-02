Wyoming woman accused of setting fire to state's only full-service abortion clinic entering plea

A 22-year-old college student accused of setting fire to a full-service abortion clinic in Wyoming is expected to enter a plea to an arson charge in federal court on Friday.

Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, allegedly told investigators that she decided to burn the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyoming, weeks before its grand opening last year because she opposes abortion, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The woman also reportedly said she was experiencing anxiety and having nightmares over the clinic's pending opening, which was originally set for June 12, 2022, prior to damage from the fire.

Green was arrested on March 23, almost ten months after the fire on May 25, 2022. At the time of her arrest, the Department of Justice said she is believed to be the suspect caught on camera breaking into the facility with a gasoline can before setting it on fire.

No one was injured in the fire, but the clinic sustained significant smoke damage and broken windows – a recent post on its Facebook page said the damages totaled around $300,000.

As months went by without an arrest, authorities ultimately offered a $15,000 reward for information on the suspect in the publicly-released screenshots of the video footage, which ultimately lead to Green.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Green's attorney, Ryan Semerad, said he looks forward to defending her in court.

The clinic, which opened a few weeks ago on April 20, offers medicated and surgical abortions, various birth controls, HIV/AIDS care and treatment, and other women's healthcare and family planning services.

Wellspring is Wyoming's only clinic in at least a decade to offer surgical abortions, according to The AP. Prior to its opening, a facility in Jackson provided abortion medication.

The conservative state became the first to sign an explicit ban on abortion pills into law on March 18. The pills, which have been legal for decades, are the top choice for abortion in the U.S., The AP reported.

The ban, absent of court intervention, is set to take effect July 1.