©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Wrong-way crash in Georgia kills 3

The fatal crash occurred near Macon, GA, on Thanksgiving Day

Associated Press
Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on.

Both the unnamed driver of the Tahoe and two occupants of a Toyota Camry died, while a third person in the Toyota was critically injured.

Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash near Macon, Georgia, on Thursday.

Killed were 27-year-old Nomari Waite and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson. The third occupant, 26-year-old Marcellas Coppage, was hospitalized in Macon in critical condition.

Jones said the driver of the Tahoe was drunk. He said Waite and Coppage were a couple returning to their Florida home from Atlanta after picking up Anderson, who was Coppage’s daughter.