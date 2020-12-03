Wreaths Across America back on with annual escort of wreaths and virtual convoy

Wreaths Across America Day is on Saturday, Dec. 19, and after recent controversy, the tradition will be continued this year – but with some changes due to coronavirus concerns.

The program honors fallen soldiers with wreaths all over the country and abroad.

The team works to place sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,500 participating locations across America, most notably at Arlington National Cemetery, each December.

The annual parade to Arlington starting Tuesday, Dec. 15 will include one tractor trailer load of wreaths hauled by Gully Transportation professional driver JD Walker, who is a gold star father and Navy veteran; 11 wrapped Chevy vehicles carrying gold star families; and nine police cruisers.

“For those who have had the opportunity to participate in the escort of wreaths over the years, it is truly an experience of a lifetime,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “The way we have been welcomed into communities, over the years, with flags waving and streets lined with children and veterans, is something we always wished every American could witness.”

The group is partnering with PenFed Credit Union’s digital media content team, PenFed Digital, to share the parade digitally on Wreaths Across America’s Facebook and PenFed’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn pages.

“We are proud to partner with Wreaths Across America to tell the stories of our nation’s veterans – the men and women who served to protect our freedoms,” said James Schenck, CEO of PenFed Credit Union and PenFed Foundation. “It’s even more important that we continue to support the military community and give back during these uncertain times. This year is going to be especially memorable with both in-person events and the sharing of many incredible stories via social media with those at home. Everyone needs patriotism this holiday season and PenFed is proud to support Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember, honor and teach.”

President Trump last month said the annual Wreaths Across America at Arlington will "now go on" after he reversed the "ridiculous" decision to cancel the program, following protests from lawmakers and U.S. military veterans.

The cemetery had announced that they were canceling the event that had been scheduled for Dec. 19 at Arlington National Cemetery and the Soldiers' and Airmen's Home Cemetery due to coronavirus concerns.