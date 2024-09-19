Would-be Miami Corvette thief gets stuck before begging owner to help him 'get out' of vehicle

A Corvette owner in Miami Beach has captured a video showing a would-be thief begging for help after getting stuck inside his sports car.

The footage taken by Julio Solano appears to show suspect Ravesh Rabindranauth asking him "Can I get out?" after the 33-year-old allegedly broke into his Corvette on Monday while it was parked in a garage, according to WPLG.

"No, you can’t get out, we [are] calling the cops, what do you mean for what? This is grand theft auto, are you trying to steal my car, what are you doing?" Solano is heard telling Rabindranauth, who is sitting in the driver’s seat.

"My brother, this is not your car, this is my car," Solano tells him during another point in the video.

Police then are seen rolling up to the Corvette and taking Rabindranauth into custody.

It’s unclear how Rabindranauth got into the Corvette, but Solano told the station that "The car’s electrical components don’t function without the keys, and fortunately, he didn’t know about the manual door release under the seat."

Rabindranauth is now charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and is being held on $2,500 bond.

The incident happened inside a parking garage in Miami Beach as Solano was returning to his Corvette following breakfast, police said.

"The garage manager was just staring at me. He was like ‘Hey, dude someone’s in your car," Solano separately told WSVN. "I thought it was all a joke."

"All of a sudden, it seemed like someone was hiding in the car," Solano added. "He popped up and scared the c--- out of me."