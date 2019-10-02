Expand / Collapse search
World War II-era aircraft crashes at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, injuries reported

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Multiple injuries were reported after a World War II-era aircraft crashed Wednesday at Connecticut's largest airport, officials said.

Bradley International Airport said in a statement on Twitter an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft took place.

"We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed," officials said. "We will issue further updates as information becomes available."

Multiple injuries were reported, according to the Hartford Courant.

Smoke and flames were visible from the ground, according to FOX61.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed