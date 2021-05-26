Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Women accuse Atlanta acting coach of holding auditions for non-existent stripper roles on popular TV drama

A Starz primetime series unknowingly played a role in the scam

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Multiple women have reportedly accused a nationally-known acting coach of asking them to make audition tapes for the role of a stripper for a show on the Starz cable network.  However, the primetime TV series had no such role on the program.

Actresses from Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta have alleged that Troy Rowland told them he was working on the set of "Power," and that the casting director needed someone to fill the role of a stripper named Keisha. 

Troy Rowland is an acting coach based in Atlanta. 

Troy Rowland is an acting coach based in Atlanta.  (Fox 11)

Janika La’Shae told WAGA, the Fox-owned TV station in Atlanta, Rowland allegedly told her she’d be paid $15,000 an episode and that she’d in New York for five weeks to film. 

CALIFORNIA MAN, 30, HELD IN LOS ANGELES ‘ANTI-SEMITIC’ ATTACK OUTSIDE RESTAURANT: REPORT

Several women who sent in audition tapes later learned from the casting director of "Power" that there was no such role in the drama and that Rowland has never worked on the set of that TV series. 

Another woman who remained anonymous told by WAGA she felt "bamboozled" and "violated." 

She has filed a complaint with the federal trade commission accusing Rowland of impersonation, coercion, and fraud, according to the station. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to Rowland for comment but did not hear back before publication. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money