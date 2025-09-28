Woman's car sinks in lake as she protests ICE arrests in Massachusetts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An anti-ICE protester in Massachusetts forgot to put her car in park while yelling at agents making an arrest of an illegal alien and her car rolled into a lake and sunk, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source tells Fox News.

It happened in Upton, Massachusetts – a small town in Worcester County, roughly 40 miles west of Boston.

Video and a photo, provided to Fox News by an ICE source, captured the incident.

ANTI-ICE PORTLAND RIOTERS WITH GUILLOTINE CLASH WITH POLICE IN WAR-LIKE SCENES

In the clip, a voice can be heard saying, "Well that sucks. Look at that Lucy. Her car got lost," as the woman's car drifts further into the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An officer can also be seen passing in front of the camera with what looks like a person in handcuffs.

Demonstrators have been protesting ICE's presence in the area for weeks.