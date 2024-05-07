Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Woman who took fatal fall from stands at Ohio State graduation identified

53-year-old Georgia resident Larissa Brady was reportedly attending daughter's graduation

Associated Press
Published
A woman who fell from the stands to her death during a graduation ceremony at Ohio State University last weekend has been identified as a Georgia resident, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said Larissa Brady, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, just outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday.

Ohio state fall scene

May 5, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; OSU Police cordoned off the scene after one person died falling from Ohio Stadium during the OSU graduation ceremony Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-USA TODAY NETWORK)

An investigation continues into how Brady fell from the stadium, which the school says is 136 feet tall, to the pavement below.

It happened around midday, near the stadium's Bell Tower, as the last graduates were filing into the stadium. According to the commencement program, Brady’s daughter was among those graduating.

The commencement continued without mention of what happened, but some students and others at the ceremony were visibly upset after the fall. A spokesman said the university has contacted all graduates and staff who volunteered at graduation to offer counseling services.