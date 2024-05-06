Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Person at Ohio State graduation ceremony falls to death from stands

A person fell several stories to their death from Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University's graduation ceremony on Sunday

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
A person died after falling from the stadium stands during Ohio State University's graduation ceremony on Sunday. 

Around 12:30 p.m., an officer called for help over OSU's police radio, according to The Columbus Dispatch: "I need medics and some officers at gate 30 [of Ohio Stadium]... had one fall off the stadium."

Medics declared the person dead at 12:25 p.m., WSBN TV reported. It is unclear whether the unnamed person was a student at the university or what caused them to fall several stories to their death.

"An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased," OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson told the outlet. "We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on scene. For anyone affected by today's incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available."

Ohio State University commencement death on May 5 2024

University police cordon off the scene after a person died falling from Ohio Stadium during the OSU graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Doral Chenoweth-USA Today Network)

A witness told the outlet that the person fell just as the last of the graduates filed past the area, and that some students were visibly upset in the aftermath. 

Ohio State University commencement May 5, 2024

Students are pictured at Sunday's Ohio State University commencement ceremony. The event proceeded on-schedule and speakers did not mention the fatal incident, according to local news outlets. (Doral Chensworth for USA Today Network)

The ceremony, which began at noon, continued uninterrupted. Commencement speakers did not mention the incident. As students left the ceremony, they reportedly walked past the area where the body fell, which was still cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Ohio State University police on the scene after a person fell to their death at the school's commencement ceremony on May 5, 2024

Students reportedly walked past the area where the unnamed person fell, cordoned off by yellow police tape, as they left the ceremony. (Doral Chenoweth-USA Today Network)

Ohio State University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.