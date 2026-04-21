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Manhunt

Woman opens fire on Maryland gas station clerk during attempted robbery

Howard County Police upped their reward to $2,500 for tips after releasing the footage on Monday

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Surveillance video shows woman open fire inside gas station Video

Surveillance video shows woman open fire inside gas station

Howard County Police Department shared footage of a suspect opening fire at a gas station in what is thought to have been an attempted robbery. (Credit: Facebook/ Howard County Police Department)

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The Howard County Police Department in Maryland released surveillance footage of a suspect opening fire inside a gas station during what investigators believe to have been an attempted robbery.

In the footage, which does not include any sound, the woman can be seen holding the gun and speaking before eventually shooting.

The incident occurred on Friday. The police shared the video on Monday, offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the suspect.

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Woman holds gun

Howard County Police Department shared footage of the suspect. (Facebook/ Howard County Police Department)

A reward of up to $1,000 had previously been offered.

"At approximately 7:43 p.m. April 17 police were called to the Shell gas station in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way in Columbia for a report of a shooting," police said in a statement.

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Woman fires gun in gas station

Howard County Police Department shared footage of a suspect opening fire at a gas station during an attempted robbery. (Facebook/ Howard County Police Department)

"An adult male gas station employee was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries," the department continued. "Through preliminary investigation detectives believe a single suspect fired shots during an attempted robbery before fleeing the scene. No one else was injured."

The update issued on Monday noted, "The victim is currently listed in serious condition at Shock Trauma."

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Woman points gun at employee in a gas station

Howard County Police Department shared surveillance video of the suspect in the gas station opening fire at a clerk. (Facebook/ Howard County Police Department)

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The police department did not provide any new information to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
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