Woman opens fire on Maryland gas station clerk during attempted robbery

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The Howard County Police Department in Maryland released surveillance footage of a suspect opening fire inside a gas station during what investigators believe to have been an attempted robbery.

In the footage, which does not include any sound, the woman can be seen holding the gun and speaking before eventually shooting.

The incident occurred on Friday. The police shared the video on Monday, offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the suspect.

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A reward of up to $1,000 had previously been offered.

"At approximately 7:43 p.m. April 17 police were called to the Shell gas station in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way in Columbia for a report of a shooting," police said in a statement.

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"An adult male gas station employee was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries," the department continued. "Through preliminary investigation detectives believe a single suspect fired shots during an attempted robbery before fleeing the scene. No one else was injured."

The update issued on Monday noted, "The victim is currently listed in serious condition at Shock Trauma."

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The police department did not provide any new information to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.