©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Missouri woman streaks naked across football field while 8th graders practiced

Lacey Uthe has criminal history dating back to charges from 2014

By Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
A Missouri woman who allegedly streaked naked across a football field full of 8th graders has been sacked by prosecutors.

Lacey Uthe, of Jefferson City, was charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 last Wednesday in connection with the incident, court records showed.

Uthe, who was born in 1994, according to legal records, told prosecutors she took heroin before leaving her home in the nude to look for help "because she thought she would die," documents obtained by KMIZ reportedly showed.

She allegedly jumped over the Helias Football Stadium fence wearing only a scarf while 29 middle school football players participated in a youth program, according to the station.

Uthe was reportedly taken to the hospital and later posted a $10,000 bond, according to court records — which showed the suspect has been charged with six other crimes and infractions since 2014.

