3 Missouri suspects held in Illinois woman’s gruesome death, dismemberment

Three Missouri suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the death and dismemberment of an Illinois woman who was reported missing Thursday, according to reports.

Brianna Roberts, 21, was stabbed and shot multiple times and had her limbs separated from her body, authorities said, according to KFVS-TV of Cape Giradeau, Missouri.

Investigators arriving at a Bollinger County, Missouri, property to serve a warrant found human remains around the property, Sheriff Casey Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

Other unspecified evidence also was found at the scene, leading to the arrests of the three suspects, the post said.

How Roberts had come to be in contact with the suspects, and the circumstances leading to her death were not clear. But Graham wrote that investigators learned that suspects Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney, both of Glen Allen, Missouri, were believed to be the last persons known to have had contact with Roberts while she was still alive and learned that Roberts had been fatally assaulted Thursday, the sheriff’s post said.

Glen Allen is about 112 miles south of downtown St. Louis.

The third suspect was identified as Ricky Nanney, who authorities said is Eric’s father.

Kaitlyn Morgan was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse, with her bond set at $1 million.

Eric Nanney was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse. His bond was also set at $1 million.

Ricky Nanney was charged with three counts of tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $50,000.

An autopsy on Roberts’ remains will be performed Monday, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.