Teen lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella returns to work after freak accident: ‘I’m pretty good’

The New Jersey lifeguard impaled by a beach umbrella while working a summer job on the sand is speaking out about the ordeal that almost ended her life.

Alex Kaus, 18, was working as a lifeguard on Asbury Park’s 3rd Avenue Beach last month when the incident occurred.

"Physically, I’m pretty good," Kaus told NJ.com.

Kaus was setting up the umbrella when a gust of wind blew her off a lifeguard stand, dropping her on the point end of the 1-inch metal pole, NJ.com reported.

Fellow lifeguards found Kaus lying on the ground with the stake through her left shoulder and sticking out the back of her arm, Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy previously told Fox News Digital. First responders cut the umbrella stake off Kaus, making it easier to transport her to the hospital.

Three weeks after the incident, Kaus is reportedly back at work, according to the local outlet. While she is not yet guarding beachgoers, the college student is reportedly checking for beach badges as she prepares to head back to school at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

"I hope to have at least like two-ish weeks on the stand before I have to go back to school," Kaus said.

Kaus has no exact return date for when she will return to guarding, as she reportedly is waiting to be medically cleared before taking to the water.

This summer marks the New Jersey native’s second year on the Asbury Park beach, which she chose to apply to after spending time visiting as a child, according to NJ.com.

"I knew I liked it here and I knew it was a busy beach and wanted some, like action," Kaus said.

With the news of her accident making national headlines, Kaus looked to downplay the attention as she focused on her recovery.

"I’m definitely one of those people who’s just like, ‘It’s all good,’" she said. "I’m still processing everything."

Kaus is especially thankful for her fellow lifeguards and those who rushed to her rescue.

"I’m really grateful to the people that were there with me," Kaus told NJ.com. "My coworkers, Liz and Noah and Patty and Colin, they were all there."

Kaus did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

While Kaus is still recovering from her accident, she hopes the level of attention her story created shines some light on the role of lifeguards protecting local beaches up and down the country’s coasts.

"We appreciate it when people appreciate us as lifeguards," she said. "Because we’re out here every day, keeping everybody safe."

