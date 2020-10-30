Woman extradited from Australia to face charges in California fatal hit-and-run

A woman has been extradited from Australia to face charges in a Southern California hit-and-run accident that killed a bicyclist more than three years ago.

A plane returned Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes, 35, to the U.S. Thursday after a lengthy extradition proceeding that lasted more than a year.

Whittier police said Agustin Rodriguez Jr., 46, was dragged to his death in January 2017 after being struck by a woman in a white Lexus.

“Investigators from the Whittier Police Department Traffic Bureau received information identifying Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes, as the driver of the white Lexus sedan and were able to locate the involved vehicle at a residential garage in the state of Idaho,” police said.

Police said that soon after the collision, they determined Reyes fled the U.S. and was living in Hong Kong. In 2018, the FBI found her living in Australia where authorities arrested her a few months later.

She was jailed in California on charges of felony hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter, police said.

The Whittier Daily News quoted court documents as alleging that a day after the accident, Chan Reyes took her Lexus to a repair shop and said that she had hit a deer.