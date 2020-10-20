Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Alabama
Published

Alabama police release fatal hit-and-run footage, request help identifying car

A 59-year-old tractor-trailer driver was killed in the four-vehicle crash

By Nick Givas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Birmingham, Ala., are asking for help to identify a white vehicle shown in dashcam footage in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a truck driver earlier this month.

FLORIDA COP'S TRUMP 2020 MASK 'UNACCEPTABLE,' PD SAYS

Footage of the four-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 was released Monday along with the request for help. The motorist behind the wheel is being sought for leaving the scene.

"The investigation indicated the accident was caused by a white vehicle that struck a small silver sedan," police tweeted earlier this month. 

‘Defund police’ movement drives cops toward Trump Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sedan was flung into an 18-wheel tractor-trailer, which hit a black SUV, according to police. The truck driver, who was identified by Breaking 911 as Charles Eugene Pearce Jr., 59, of Gulf Shores, Ala.,  was declared dead at the scene.

If anyone has information about the accident, contact the Birmingham hit-and-run investigators at 205-254-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.