Lamborghini death: Georgia woman dies after being ejected

A woman died after being ejected from a Lamborghini Monday night in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood.

The woman, 28-year-old Catherine Khan, got into a verbal altercation with an unidentified man, according to police.

A video purportedly shows Khan banging on the car before yelling out to the public to "call the cops" after alleging that she had been robbed of her "ID, my card, everything."

GEORGIA PLANE CRASH KILLS ENTAIRE GLOBAL CEO, RELATIVE, 2 OTHERS, REPORT SAYS

The woman is then approached by a second woman, who attempts to move her away from the situation but to no avail. The first woman then climbs into the Lamborghini, stands on the seat and continues to scream.

Police told Fox 5 Atlanta that Khan and the man then got into the car and drove off, where the altercation continued.

At the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads, the woman was ejected from the Lamborghini, and detectives are investigating whether she was pushed or if she jumped out of the moving vehicle, the station adds.

The parents of the woman, Elizabeth Long and Noor Khan, told Fox 5 Atlanta it is difficult to cope with the loss of their daughter.

"My daughter Catherine, she had good heart," said Noor Khan. "She had a good heart, a good soul." Catherine Khan was the eldest of four children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can't get my daughter back. I can't get her back. What happened to my daughter, I don't want to happen to any other girl," said Noor Khan.

Khan's organs will be donated to two babies, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.